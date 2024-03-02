Broadwater’s Abbot & Smith named to All-Metro Teams

Two on Broadwater’s basketball players were named to the All-Metro Conference Teams.

Senior Rufus Abbott was named to the All-Metro Mens Team. Abbott averaged 8.8 points per game, along with 1.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He led the Vikings in all three categories this season.

Junior Leah Smith was named to the All-Metro Girls Team. Smith averaged 14.2 points per game this year, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game. She led the Vikings in points scored, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goal and free throw percentage this season.

