Broadwater’s Abbot & Smith named to All-Metro Teams

March 2, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Leah Smith

Two on Broadwater’s basketball players were named to the All-Metro Conference Teams.

Senior Rufus Abbott was named to the All-Metro Mens Team. Abbott averaged 8.8 points per game, along with 1.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He led the Vikings in all three categories this season.

Junior Leah Smith was named to the All-Metro Girls Team. Smith averaged 14.2 points per game this year, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game. She led the Vikings in points scored, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goal and free throw percentage this season.

.

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 2, 2024, 5:32 am
Moderate rain
ESE
Moderate rain
48°F
16 mph
Apparent: 42°F
Pressure: 1025 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 16 mph ESE
Windgusts: 45 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:32 am
Sunset: 5:57 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber