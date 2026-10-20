Broadwater volleyball tops Nandua

October 20, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Caroline Caison

Pictured: Caroline Caison. Danny Gallivan photo.

Broadwater Academy’s varsity volleyball team defeated visiting Nandua High School 3-0 on Monday, October 19, improving to 10-6 on the season.

Senior Tatum Watson led the Lady Vikings with 12 kills, 12 digs, and two service aces. Sophomore Caroline Caison contributed 23 assists, 14 digs, five aces, and three kills.

Senior Rylee Hall added five kills, 18 digs, and five service aces, while sophomore Miranda Smith recorded five kills. Senior Emmy Trower contributed 16 digs and five service aces.

The Lady Vikings return to action tonight on the road against Atlantic Shores, while Nandua travels to Chincoteague tonight for its next matchup.

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October 20, 2026, 6:46 am
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