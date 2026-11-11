Broadwater Volleyball sweeps Hampton Christian to advance to VISAA State Semifinals

November 11, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

The No. 2 seed Broadwater Academy varsity volleyball team advanced to the VISAA Division IV State Semifinals Tuesday evening with a 3-0 victory over No. 7 seed Hampton Christian Academy.

The Vikings controlled the match from start to finish, winning in straight sets, 25-12, 25-8, and 25-12, to secure their spot in the state semifinals.

Tatum Watson led Broadwater offensively with seven kills and six service aces, while Caroline Caison contributed 17 assists to help guide the Vikings’ offense.

With the victory, Broadwater advances to the VISAA Division IV State Semifinals on Thursday, November 12, where the Vikings will host No. 3 seed Fuqua School at Broadwater Academy.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)

Local Weather

November 11, 2026, 6:17 am
Clear sky
NE
Clear sky
41°F
7 mph
Apparent: 37°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 7 mph NE
Windgusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:38 am
Sunset: 4:55 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber