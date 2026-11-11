Broadwater Volleyball sweeps Hampton Christian to advance to VISAA State Semifinals

The No. 2 seed Broadwater Academy varsity volleyball team advanced to the VISAA Division IV State Semifinals Tuesday evening with a 3-0 victory over No. 7 seed Hampton Christian Academy.

The Vikings controlled the match from start to finish, winning in straight sets, 25-12, 25-8, and 25-12, to secure their spot in the state semifinals.

Tatum Watson led Broadwater offensively with seven kills and six service aces, while Caroline Caison contributed 17 assists to help guide the Vikings’ offense.

With the victory, Broadwater advances to the VISAA Division IV State Semifinals on Thursday, November 12, where the Vikings will host No. 3 seed Fuqua School at Broadwater Academy.