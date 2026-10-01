Broadwater volleyball sweeps Chincoteague

October 1, 2026
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Local Sports
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The Broadwater Academy varsity volleyball team earned a straight-set victory over Chincoteague Wednesday night, defeating the Ponies 3-0.

The Vikings won the first two sets 25-6 and 25-9 before Chincoteague battled back in a closer third set, which Broadwater won 25-21.

Tatum Watson led Broadwater with four kills, seven aces and 14 receptions. Rylee Hall recorded four kills, four aces and five receptions.

Caroline Caison contributed two kills and 17 assists, while Kinsley Stonestreet finished with 14 receptions.

The victory improved Broadwater to 5-3 on the season.

The Vikings return to action tonight when they host Portsmouth Christian. The match is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Broadwater Academy.

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October 1, 2026, 7:43 am
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