Broadwater Volleyball heads to State Tournament tonight

November 7, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Broadwater Academy Volleyball

The Broadwater Academy Vikings are headed to the is in Division 4 State Tournament tonight. They are the #8 seed and will go on the road to play #1 seed Fuqua (Farmville) on Tuesday, November 7th.

