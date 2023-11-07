Broadwater Volleyball heads to State Tournament tonight

Broadwater Volleyball heads to State Tournament tonightHome>Posts>Local Sports>Broadwater Volleyball heads to State Tournament tonightNovember 7, 2023 |Local SportsThe Broadwater Academy Vikings are headed to the is in Division 4 State Tournament tonight. They are the #8 seed and will go on the road to play #1 seed Fuqua (Farmville) on Tuesday, November 7th.. Previous PostNext Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VANovember 7, 2023, 5:48 am Clear sky59°F11 mphApparent: 57°FPressure: 1014 mbHumidity: 67%Winds: 11 mph SWWindgusts: 36 mphUV-Index: 0Sunrise: 6:33 amSunset: 4:58 pm© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the