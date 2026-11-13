Broadwater Volleyball heads to State Championship match after defeating Fuqua

November 13, 2026
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Local Sports
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Broadwater Academy’s varsity volleyball team is headed to the VISAA Division IV State Championship after defeating Fuqua School, 3-1, in Thursday evening’s state semifinal matchup in Exmore.

After dropping the opening set 16-25, the Vikings rallied to win three consecutive sets, 25-22, 25-21, and 25-13, securing their place in Saturday’s championship match.

Sophomore Miranda Smith led the Vikings offensively with 13 kills and eight blocks. Senior Rylee Hall added 10 kills, while senior Tatum Watson contributed eight kills and a team-high 25 digs. Freshman Hayden Cornish recorded seven kills and six blocks.

Sophomore Caroline Caison directed the offense with 37 assists, 17 digs, and three service aces. Senior Emmy Trower added 10 digs and three aces.

As a team, Broadwater recorded 46 kills, 38 assists, and 10 service aces in the victory.

The No. 2 seed Vikings will now face No. 1 seed Denbigh Baptist Christian School in the VISAA Division IV State Championship on Saturday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m. at The Steward School in Richmond.

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November 13, 2026, 5:08 am
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