Broadwater Academy’s varsity volleyball team concluded its 2026 season Saturday morning, falling 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-12) to top-seeded Denbigh Baptist Christian in the VISAA Division IV State Championship at The Steward School in Richmond.

The No. 2 seed Vikings reached the championship following an impressive postseason run that included a straight-set victory over No. 7 Hampton Christian in the state quarterfinals and a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory over No. 3 Fuqua School in the semifinals.

Sophomore Miranda Smith led Broadwater offensively with six kills and seven blocks, while freshman Hayden Cornish contributed four kills and six blocks. Sophomore Caroline Caison recorded 16 assists, five service aces and a team-high 11 digs.

Despite Saturday’s loss, Broadwater finished its season with a 14-10 record, earning the distinction of being one of the final two teams competing for the VISAA Division IV state title.

The Vikings conclude their impressive postseason run as the 2026 VISAA Division IV State Runner-Up.