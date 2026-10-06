Broadwater Volleyball defeats Northampton, Chincoteague falls to Worcester Prep

October 6, 2026
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Local Sports
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Broadwater Academy earned straight-set victory against Northampton on Monday night in varsity volleyball action.

Broadwater Academy improved to 7-3 on the season with a 3-0 victory. The Vikings controlled the match throughout, winning 25-19, 25-18 and 25-17. Northampton fell to 4-6 with the loss. The Vikings return to action on Tuesday as they host Hampton Christian Academy and Northampton travels to Chincoteague.

In the another match, Chincoteague lost 3-0 to Worcester Prep. Set-by-set scores were not available. Chincoteague returns to action again on Tuesday as they host the Northampton Yellow Jackets.

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October 6, 2026, 8:33 pm
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