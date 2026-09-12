Broadwater volleyball defeats Hampton Christian

September 12, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Volleyball

Broadwater Varsity Volleyball defeated Hampton Christian, 3-1 (28-26, 25-11, 21-25, 25-12) on Friday evening.

Broadwater was led on the night by Miranda Smith with 11 kills, 4 aces, and 1 block. Freshman Hayden Cornish had 8 kills and 7 blocks on the evening. Sophomore setter Caroline Caison had 3 kills, 5 aces, 26 assists, and 6 digs. Rylee Hall added 7 kills and 3 aces.

The Vikings improve to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Broadwater returns to action at home Tuesday against Gateway Christian.

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Local Weather

September 12, 2026, 6:53 am
Broken clouds
E
Broken clouds
72°F
9 mph
Apparent: 73°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 9 mph E
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:42 am
Sunset: 7:16 pm
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