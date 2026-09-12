Broadwater volleyball defeats Hampton Christian

Broadwater Varsity Volleyball defeated Hampton Christian, 3-1 (28-26, 25-11, 21-25, 25-12) on Friday evening.

Broadwater was led on the night by Miranda Smith with 11 kills, 4 aces, and 1 block. Freshman Hayden Cornish had 8 kills and 7 blocks on the evening. Sophomore setter Caroline Caison had 3 kills, 5 aces, 26 assists, and 6 digs. Rylee Hall added 7 kills and 3 aces.

The Vikings improve to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Broadwater returns to action at home Tuesday against Gateway Christian.