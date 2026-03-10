Broadwater Vikings earn opening day sweep

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team opened the regular season with a home victory, defeating Portsmouth Christian by a score of 18–5.

The Vikings scored eight runs in the first inning and added nine more in the second inning to take early control of the game.

Eli Destro earned the start and the win on the mound, pitching three innings and striking out five batters. Broadwater collected 13 hits in the game.

Destro went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a home run, finishing with five RBIs. Owen Terry went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

The Vikings return to action Tuesday when they travel to Tidewater Academy.

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings opened the season on the road with a 4–2 victory over Peninsula Catholic.

Carly Clayton earned the start and the win for Broadwater, striking out 14 batters.

The Lady Vikings recorded six hits in the game. Lacey Ford went 3-for-3, while Adrianna Holloway went 2-for-4 with a double.

Broadwater returns to action Thursday when the Lady Vikings host Hampton Christian Academy.