Broadwater tops Nandua in Tuesday night volleyball action

Broadwater Academy’s varsity volleyball team traveled to Nandua High School on Tuesday, October 27, and came away with a 3-0 victory over the Warriors.

The Vikings swept the match in straight sets, winning 25-19, 25-20, and 25-22.

Senior Rylee Hall led Broadwater’s offensive attack with nine kills while adding 13 digs and one service ace. Senior Tatum Watson contributed eight kills, 20 digs, and six service aces.

Sophomore Caroline Caison led the Vikings’ offense with 25 assists while recording 11 digs and eight service aces. Sophomore Miranda Smith added six kills, while freshman Hayden Cornish contributed five kills.

With the victory, Broadwater improved to 11-8 overall, while Nandua fell to 7-13.

The Vikings return to action Thursday, October 29, when they travel to Atlantic Shores Christian for a 5:30 p.m. matchup in the Metro Conference Quarterfinals.