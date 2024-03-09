Broadwater swept in season opener

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team hosted Isle of Wight Academy on Friday. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 5 to 2. The game was called after 6 innings because of darkness.

Ramsey Revelle started on the mound and pitched 6 innings in the loss. Revelle gave up 5 runs on 8 hits and struck out 1 batter. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 4 hits in the game. Adrianna Holloway went 2-3 with a double, Ramsey Revelle and Sophia Gallivan each had 1 hit. Revelle had 1 rbi and Kerry Ford had 1 rbi.

The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Monday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team hosted Isle of Wight Academy on Friday. The Vikings lost the game by a score of 5 to 4. The game was called after the 5th inning because of darkness.

Quinn Ames started on the mound and pitched 3 innings in the loss. Ames gave up 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 3 batters. Eli Destro came in relief and pitched 2 innings. Destro only gave up 1 hit in relief.