Pictured: Broadwater’s Braden Justice outduels a Norfolk Academy Bulldog for the ball on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Megan Ames.

Despite carrying a lead into half time, the Broadwater Academy mens basketball team fell to Norfolk Academy Tuesday night 53-32.

The Vikings were up 22-18 at the half, but only scored 10 total points in the 2nd half as the Bulldogs ran away.

Braden Washington led the Vikings offense with 16 points. Braden Justice added 11 and Willie Holden had 4.

In an exhibition game before, the Lady Vikings also fell 40-18.

.