Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Portsmouth Christian on Friday night. The Lady Vikings won by a score of 53 to 24. Taylor Leland led the Vikings with 23 points, Leah Smith added 13 and Faith Johnson put up 10. The Lady Vikings improved to 12-5 on the season. The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Monday at home versus Isle of Wight.

Boy’s Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys also defeated Portsmouth Christian on Friday night 51 to 37. Malik Battle led scorers with 15 followed by Kolby Evans and Quinn Ames who each had 11. The Vikings move to 8-8 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they host Isle of Wight.

.