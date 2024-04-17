Broadwater sweeps Portsmouth Christian; Arcadia squeaks by Holly Grove

April 17, 2024
Local Sports
Accomack County Softball League

Softball 

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team hosted Portsmouth Christian on Tuesday afternoon.  The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 17 to 0.  Ramsey Revelle got the start and the win on the mound.  Revelle pitched 5 innings giving up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 12 batters.  Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 10 hits in the game.  Tatum Watson went 3-4 with 2 rbi’s.  Kacey Ford went 2-4 with 1 rbi.  Revelle had a double and Adrianna Holloway had a triple in the game.

The Lady Vikings improve to 8-3 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday as they host the Arcadia Lady Firebirds.

Baseball 

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team hosted Portsmouth Christian on Tuesday afternoon.  The Vikings won the game by a score of 14 to 8.  Eli Destro got the start on the mound and the win.  Destro pitched 5 innings while giving up 3 unearned runs on 3 hits and striking out 4 batters.  Teddy Seybolt and Caleb McIntyre pitched the final 2 innings.  Offensively, the Vikings got 10 hits in the game.  Destro went 2-4 with a double and 2 rbi’s.  Cohen Kellam went 2-4 with a double and 3 rbi’s.  Chris Ames went 2-3 with a double and 2 rbi’s.

The Vikings improve to 6-6 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

