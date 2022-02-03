Broadwater’s Levin Smith and Brandon Giddens duel for a jump ball in Wednesday’s game.

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings Boys basketball team defeated the Nandua Warriors 85 to 38 last night. Bradyn Washington led the Vikings with 31 points and Levin Smith added 17. The Vikings move to 9-5 on the season and will be in action again Friday night at Hampton Christian Academy. The Warriors fall to 4-7 and will be in action again tomorrow as they host the Chincoteague Ponies.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball defeated the Lady Warriors 14 to 14. The Lady Vikings were led by Suzanna Long with 22 points. The Lady Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz with 6 points. The Lady Vikings move 5-3 and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Hampton Christian. The Lady Warriors fall to 3-7 and will be in action again tomorrow as they host the Chincoteague Ponies.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Wicomico High last night. The Lady Ponies lost by a score of 61 to 28. The Lady Ponies fall to 5-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Nandua.

.