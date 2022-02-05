Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings Boys basketball team traveled to play Hampton Christian last night. The Vikings won the game by a score of 59 to 54. With the win, the Vikings move to 10-5 on the season. Bradyn Justice led the Vikings in scoring with 17 points. Also in double figures were Bradyn Washington with 14 and Willie Holden with 16.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team played Hampton Christian last night. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 46 to 37. With the win, the Lady Vikings move to 6-3 on the season.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Arcadia last night and played the Lady Firebirds. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 33 to 32. The Lady Ponies move to 7-2 on the season. The Lady Firebirds fall to 1-9 on the season.

.