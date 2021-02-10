Pictured: Broadwater’s Taylor Leland launches a 3 in Broadwater’s home loss Tuesday night.

Broadwater Academy’s basketball teams had two exciting games against Stonebridge Christian Tuesday night.

The boys won in a nail biter, defeating the Cavaliers 60-59. Broadwater jumped out to an early lead but Stonebridge clawed back with a strong fourth quarter to make the game close. The Vikings were led by Bradyn Washington who had 17 points and 8 rebounds, followed by Brant Bloxom and Willie Holden who each had 11. The Vikings are now 13-0 on the season.

The girls fell in a close game. Ultimately the Lady Cavaliers pulled away at the end winning 34-24. The Vikings were led by Senior Hannah Davis who had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, followed by Leah Smith with 5 points and 4 rebounds and Taylor Leland had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Vikings return to action in the regular season finale Thursday evening against Atlantic Shores. The boys will play in Exmore and the girls will be on the road.

