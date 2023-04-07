Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings team traveled to Southampton Academy on Thursday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 9 to 5.

Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win. Revelle pitched a complete game giving up 5 runs on 8 hits while striking out 9 batters.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings got 10 hits in the game. Chloe Hall, Taylor Leland, Kasey Ford, Elana Hickman , and Carly Clayton each got 2 hits in the game.

The Lady Vikings improve to 6-3 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to Chincoteague.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings team fell to Southampton Academy on Thursday 12 to 5.

Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and pitched 4 2/3 innings while giving up 6 runs on 4 hits while striking out 4 batters. Cohen Kellam came in for relief and got the loss, giving up 4 runs.

Offensively, the Vikings had 8 hits in the game. The Vikings were led by Derek Boyle and Brock Leland with 2 hits each. Leland had a double.

The Vikings fall to 1-7 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to Chincoteague.