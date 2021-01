Broadwater Academy split with Portsmouth Christian in local high school basketball Friday night.

The boys were victorious at Portsmouth Christian 66 – 51. Willie Holden led the Vikings with 19 points, Clay Wardius had 15 and Bradyn Washington dropped 14 in the win.

The girls fell at home in Exmore 48 – 32. Susannah Long led the Vikings with 12 points and seven rebounds, followed by Hannah Davis with seven points and 10 rebounds and Taylor Leland with six points.

