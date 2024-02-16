Broadwater splits with Isle of Wight

February 16, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Luke Duer

Pictured: Broadwater Senior Luke Duer. Megan Ames photo.

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Academy Boys Basketball team defeated Isle of Wight on Senior Night Thursday evening in Exmore 49-40. Noah Pruitt and Grayson Ross lead the Vikings, each with 14 points. The Vikings finish their regular season with a 6-13 overall record.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Vikings fell to the Chargers last night at home 53-33. Junior Leah Smith lead the Vikings with 11 points. The Lady Vikings finish their regular season with a 9-13 overall record.

Next for both Vikings teams is the Metro Conference Tournament.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 16, 2024, 6:40 am
Broken clouds
NW
Broken clouds
43°F
18 mph
Apparent: 35°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 72%
Winds: 18 mph NW
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:51 am
Sunset: 5:42 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Bojangles Family Meal

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber