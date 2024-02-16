Broadwater splits with Isle of Wight

Pictured: Broadwater Senior Luke Duer. Megan Ames photo.

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Academy Boys Basketball team defeated Isle of Wight on Senior Night Thursday evening in Exmore 49-40. Noah Pruitt and Grayson Ross lead the Vikings, each with 14 points. The Vikings finish their regular season with a 6-13 overall record.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Vikings fell to the Chargers last night at home 53-33. Junior Leah Smith lead the Vikings with 11 points. The Lady Vikings finish their regular season with a 9-13 overall record.

Next for both Vikings teams is the Metro Conference Tournament.