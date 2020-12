The Broadwater Academy Vikings mens basketball team defeated Greenbrier Christian Academy Friday evening 58-55. Clay Wardius led the Vikings with 20 points, followed by Willie Holden with 15 and Levin Smith with 13.

The Broadwater Girls fell at home to Greenbrier 51 – 25. Hannah Davis was lead scorer for the Lady Vikings with 11, while Taylor Leland added 10.

