Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team defeated Denbigh Baptist Christian last night 76 to 29. The Vikings improve to 16-5 on the season. The Vikings will be in action again on Wednesday as they host Chincoteague.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team fell to Denbigh Baptist Christian last night of 45 to 34. Leah Smith led the Vikings with 17 points in the losing effort. The Lady Vikings fall to 9-6 on the season. The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Atlantic Shores.

.