Broadwater softball rolls, Chincoteague earns win as Shore baseball teams battle tight games

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Atlantic Shores on Tuesday and came up just short in a 4–3 loss. Eli Destro got the start and took the loss. At the plate, the Vikings managed three hits, with Destro, Cohen Kellam, and Owen Pruitt each recording one. Broadwater falls to 4–3 on the season and will return to action Thursday as they host Greenbrier Christian.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Randolph-Henry and dropped a 5–4 decision in extra innings. Dalton Barnes started and received a no decision, while Waylon Watson took the loss in relief. The Firebirds finished with five hits, one each from BJ White, Dylan Chesser, Larry Handy, VaShawn Johnson, and Jacob Delgado. Arcadia moves to 3–3 on the season and will host Southampton on Friday.

The Chincoteague Ponies faced Snow Hill on Tuesday and fell 12–1. Bryce Luck got the start and took the loss. Owen Bloxom and Landon Easton led the offense, each going 2-for-3 as part of the team’s five-hit effort. Chincoteague is now 3–4 and will host Lancaster on Friday.

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings put together a strong performance Tuesday, defeating Atlantic Shores 19–3. Carly Clayton earned the win in the circle, striking out nine batters. Adrianna Holloway led the offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, while Kacey Ford added a triple as part of an 11-hit outing for Broadwater. The Lady Vikings improve to 4–1 and will host Northampton on Wednesday.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies picked up a 7–5 win over Snow Hill. Faith Stadler got the win, striking out eight. At the plate, Rylee Giddings went 3-for-4, Ginny Sawyer added two hits including a double and a triple, and E’Miyah Davis chipped in with a 2-for-3 performance. Chincoteague improves to 1–6 on the season and will host Lancaster on Friday.