Broadwater softball falls in the State Semi-Finals

May 17, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Broadwater Softball

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings played Brunswick Academy in the State Semi-Finals on Thursday afternoon.  The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 2 to 0.

Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the loss.  Revelle pitched 6 innings giving up 2 runs, 2 earned, on 6 hits while striking out 3 batters.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 2 hits in the game.  NNeiley Guinan and Kacey Ford each had a hit in the game.  The Lady Vikings finish their season with a 15-6 record on the year.

