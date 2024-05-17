Broadwater softball falls in the State Semi-Finals

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings played Brunswick Academy in the State Semi-Finals on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 2 to 0.

Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the loss. Revelle pitched 6 innings giving up 2 runs, 2 earned, on 6 hits while striking out 3 batters.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 2 hits in the game. NNeiley Guinan and Kacey Ford each had a hit in the game. The Lady Vikings finish their season with a 15-6 record on the year.