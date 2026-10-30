Broadwater rallies in fifth set to upset Atlantic Shores in conference quarterfinal

Fifth-seeded Broadwater Academy defeated fourth-seeded Atlantic Shores Christian in five sets Thursday night, rallying from a 6–1 deficit in the deciding set to advance to the Metro Conference volleyball semifinals.

The visiting Vikings won 3–2, with set scores of 25–22, 25–20, 19–25, 18–25 and 15–10.

Broadwater took the first two sets before Atlantic Shores won the next two to force a fifth. The Vikings then outscored Atlantic Shores 14–4 after falling behind early in the final set.

Tatum Watson led Broadwater with 13 kills, four aces and 32 digs. Rylee Hall added 11 kills, 17 digs and five blocks, while Miranda Smith contributed six kills and nine blocks.

Setter Caroline Caison finished with 31 assists and 18 digs. Mariah Moore also recorded nine blocks.

Broadwater totaled 37 kills, 35 assists, eight aces and 18 team blocks.

The Vikings will face StoneBridge School in the semifinals Tuesday, November 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Portsmouth Christian School.