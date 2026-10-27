Broadwater middle school volleyball wins Metro Conference Tournament Championship

Broadwater Academy’s middle school volleyball team won the Metro Conference tournament championship October 24 at Greenbrier Christian School, defeating the tournament’s top two seeds without dropping a set.

The Vikings entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed after finishing the regular season 8–6. Broadwater defeated No. 2 seed Stonebridge School in two sets in the semifinal before advancing to face regular-season leader Portsmouth Christian School.

Portsmouth Christian entered the tournament with a 10–4 regular-season record. Broadwater won the championship match in two sets.

The team, coached by Sarah Reedy, includes students in fifth through eighth grades.

“The poise and confidence exhibited by these young athletes is matched only by their tremendous skill development under the coaching of Sarah Reedy,” said Connor Hennessey, Broadwater’s interim athletic director.

Hennessey credited Reedy with guiding the team’s improvement throughout the season.

“The tournament championship is a wonderful bonus to cap off our season of improvement for these grade 5 through grade 8 athletes,” he said.