Broadwater loses to Stonebridge

February 3, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Image

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball
The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Stonebridge on Friday night.  The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 38 to 9.   The Lady Vikings fall to 9-10 on the season and will return to action again on Monday as they host Atlantic Shores.

Boys Basketball
The Broadwater Vikings traveled to Stonebridge on Friday night.  The Vikings lost the game by a score of 53 to 33.  The Vikings fall to 5-9 on the season and will return to action on Saturday at Atlantic Shores.

.

