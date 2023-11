By Luke Brankley

Tonight in high school football, the Northampton Yellow Jackets host the Nandua Warriors at Hamilton Field in Eastville for the Eastern Shore District Title. Kick off is at 6:15 PM and will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.

Also tonight the 3 seed Broadwater Academy Vikings head out to Powatan for the opening round of the VISAA Playoffs to face 2 seed Blessed Sacrament. Kick off at 7:00 PM.

.