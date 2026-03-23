Broadwater grad sets discus record at W&L

March 23, 2026
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Local Sports
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An Eastern Shore native is making her mark at the collegiate athletic level.

Leah Smith, a 2025 graduate from Broadwater Academy, has set a new program record in the discus during her freshman season with the track and field team at Washington and Lee University. Competing for the Generals, Smith recorded a throw of 41.01 meters (134 feet, 6 inches), breaking the school’s previous mark in the event.

Smith’s accomplishment comes early in her collegiate career, highlighting a strong transition from high school competition to the college level.

During her time at Broadwater Academy, she was known as a standout multi sport athlete.

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