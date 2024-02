The 8 seeded Broadwater Academy Lady Vikings Basketball team will host a home playoff basketball game tonight as they take on the 9 seeded Grace Christian School in Exmore. Game time is at 5:30 PM.

Admission to the game is $5.

The Lady Vikings finished their regular season with a 9-14 record. They are led by Junior Leah Smith who is averaging 14.7 points per game this season. Sophomore Kacey Ford is second in scoring with 7.6 points per game.

.