Broadwater Academy’s boys and girls cross country teams placed second at the Metro Conference cross country meet held at Denbigh Christian School on Monday.

The Broadwater boys placed second behind the Stonebridge School. Senior Captain Ture Gustafson was Broadwater’s top finisher, placing fourth overall with a time of 19:11. He earned All-Conference honors. In addition to Gustafson, the Viking team was Braden Carlsen, Miles Brickhouse, Derek Boyle, Cole Clay, and Matthew Chen.

In the girl’s race, Vikings Olivia Gaskin finished eighth, Emma Philpott finished ninth, and Delaney Petka finished tenth. The trio earned All-Conference honors. Rylee Coates, Virginia Custis, Marguerite Custis, Sylvie Hu, Maggie Tran, and Audrey Abbot rounded out the second-place Viking team.

The boy’s JV team placed first behind the strong running of sixth grader Aarav Patel and seventh graders Tra Hill and Sawyer Gaskin. Outstanding runs were also turned in by Bradley Binard, Jack Conrad, Bryan Torres, Liam Stiles, Teddy Seybolt, and Preston Floyd. JV Girls runners were Claire Boyle, Caroline Sturgis, Jocelynn Stevens, Braleigh Green, and Brelyn Coates.

Broadwater varsity boys and girls will compete in the VISAA State Cross Country Meet at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on Thursday, November 11.