Broadwater Academy defeated Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, 60-41, in Powhatan to cap the Viking’s first undefeated (4-0) football season since beginning play in 1967. The Vikings were named State Co-champions with Greenbrier Christian.

The teams had been scheduled to play last week in what would have decided the State Title, but Greenbrier (3-0) was unable to travel to Exmore due to positive COVID tests.

It was the last game for seniors Tucker Arcos, Brant Bloxom, Cole Celli, Caleb Floyd, Jonathan Graham, Gunnar Gustafson, Miles McIntyre, Reade Nicolls, Cain Taylor, and Clay Wardius.

Senior quarterback Brant Bloxom shone in his last game as a Viking. He passed for five touchdowns and ran in another himself in addition to playing crushing defense, including a solo tackle on the 1 yard line to end a Knights drive.

Senior Gunnar Gustafson scored six touchdowns, four receiving and two rushing, including a 91 yard trip to the end zone on the first play of the 4th quarter. He also passed for a TD. This season he averaged 222 yards rushing and 5.5 TDs per game. Despite a truncated schedule his senior year, Gustafson ended his Viking career with all-time school records in many categories including, 69 touchdowns, 2,588 rushing yards, and 6,378 total yards.

Senior Caleb Floyd caught a touchdown pass from Gustafson to start the Viking’s scoring. Junior Bradyn Washington scored a touchdown on a long catch and run and was pivotal on the right side of the Viking defense.

Senior Reade Nicolls sustained what appeared to be a season-ending shoulder injury early in the game only to, grit his teeth and put his pads back on to anchor the defense in the second half. He also banged into the end zone for a point after. Senior Cain Taylor played outstanding linebacker with 5 solo tackles. Seniors Jonathan Graham, Cole Celli Junior Garrett Miles anchored the Vikings lines all day. Seniors Tucker Arcos and Miles McIntyre played outstanding defensive back. Wardius had to sit the game out due to injury.

Gustafson

The Vikings built a 33 point lead early in the 4th quarter before passing the baton to a cadre of promising young players including Will Petka, Luke Duer, Kai Watkins, Logan Hickman, and John Lewis, for the balance of the game. The last play of the game Coach Eddie Spencer brought in an all-senior team and Bloxom took a knee as the team celebrated the win and the season.

Coach Eddie Spencer ended the year with a total record of 17-1 over the basketball (13-1) and football seasons (4-0). He was named Metro Conference basketball coach of the year and now had led the Vikings to their first-ever undefeated football season in school history. His positive influence on the boys who play for him is well-known.

Broadwater had scheduled six games, but that was reduced to four due to COVID challenges.

Broadwater Academy’s athletic schedule now turns to traditional spring sports with with the first girl’s and boy’s track and field meet at Walsingham Academy on April 17 and softball and baseball opening against Holly Grove on April 6th.

.