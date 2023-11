The Broadwater Academy Vikings are heading to the 8 man state playoffs this Friday night. The Vikings were awarded a 3 seed and will be traveling to the 2 seed Blessed Sacrament in Powhatan. Game time is set for 7:00 PM.

The Broadwater Vikings finished their season 5-4. The fell to the top seeded Brunswick Academy Vikings 56-6 Saturday.

In their regular season matchup, the Vikings fell to Blessed Sacrament 20-6 on Homecoming.