Broadwater falls in Metro Volleyball Tournament

Broadwater falls in Metro Volleyball TournamentHome>Posts>Local Sports>Broadwater falls in Metro Volleyball TournamentOctober 27, 2023 |Local SportsBy Luke BrankleyThe Broadwater Lady Vikings played Denbigh Baptist in the Quarterfinals of the Metro volleyball tournament on Thursday. The Lady Vikings lost the match by 3 games to 0. The Scores of the games were 21-25, 22-25, and 16-25.. Previous PostNext Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VAOctober 27, 2023, 7:22 am Mist56°F4 mphApparent: 56°FPressure: 1024 mbHumidity: 98%Winds: 4 mph WWindgusts: 20 mphUV-Index: 0Sunrise: 7:22 amSunset: 6:10 pm© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsors FOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the