Broadwater falls in Metro Volleyball Tournament

October 27, 2023
Local Sports
Volleyball

By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Lady Vikings played Denbigh Baptist in the Quarterfinals of the Metro volleyball tournament on Thursday.  The Lady Vikings lost the match by 3 games to 0.   The Scores of the games were 21-25, 22-25, and 16-25.

