Broadwater falls in Homecoming match

October 1, 2023
 |
Local Sports
football

The Broadwater Academy Vikings fell in their postponed Homecoming game Saturday against Blessed Sacrament 20-6.

The Vikings will return to action this weekend hosting Kenston Forest Saturday.

