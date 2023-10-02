Broadwater falls in Homecoming match

Broadwater falls in Homecoming matchHome>Posts>Local Sports>Broadwater falls in Homecoming matchOctober 1, 2023 |Local SportsThe Broadwater Academy Vikings fell in their postponed Homecoming game Saturday against Blessed Sacrament 20-6.The Vikings will return to action this weekend hosting Kenston Forest Saturday.. Previous PostNext Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VAOctober 2, 2023, 1:20 pm Sunny77°F9 mphreal feel: 77°Fcurrent pressure: 1022 mbhumidity: 59%wind speed: 9 mph NEWindgusts: 18 mphUV-Index: 5.87sunrise: 6:58 amsunset: 6:45 pm© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS