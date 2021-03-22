Pictured: Broadwater’s Gunnar Gustafson with a long touchdown run. Pictures courtesy of Missy Floyd.

Broadwater’s football team remains undefeated (3-0) after besting Kenston Forest at home on Saturday 56-46.

Down four points with one minute left to go until halftime, Senior Brant Bloxom intercepted a pass and returned it to the Kavalier 10 yard line. On the next play, Senior Gunnar Gustafson ran the ball in for a 10-yard touchdown run which gave the Vikings their first lead of the game since their opening drive. A two point conversion pass from Cole Celli to Bloxom gave the Vikings a four point lead at the half.

On the opening kick off of the third quarter, Broadwater pooch kicked the ball and recovered it. The Vikings converted that into another touchdown.

A late Kenston touchdown was too little, too late and Broadwater’s Caleb Floyd recovered an onside kick to cement the win for the Vikings.

Bloxom had a career day, throwing for 200 yards and five touchdowns and catching two 2-point conversions. He also played outstanding defense, adding several tackles to his crucial interception.

Gustafson ran for three touchdowns and caught three more from Bloxom en route to gaining more than 250 all-purpose yards, with 136 rushing and 97 receiving.

Senior Clay Wardius caught a 51-yard touchdown pass. Celli caught another and threw for two 2-point conversions.

Senior Reade Nicolls was a defensive standout for the Vikings.

Floyd had several solo tackles and a pass break-up in the frantic final minutes of the game to keep Kenston out of the end zone.

Broadwater will play its concluding game of the season at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot School (1-2) in Powhatan this Saturday. Tuesday’s game with Greenbrier Christian was canceled due to a COVID-19 issue.