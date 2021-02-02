The Broadwater Academy boys basketball team remained undefeated after besting Stonebridge Christian Academy Monday evening in Exmore 62-40. Clay Wardius lead the Vikings with 19 points and 17 rebounds, followed by Levin Smith with 18 points and 7 rebounds and Bradyn Washington added 12 points with 6 rebounds.

The girls fell at Stonebridge 58-25. Suzanna Long had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in the loss for the Vikings, followed by Leah Smith with 4 points and 3 rebounds and Taylor Leland had two points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Weather dependent, the Vikings will be back in action tonight against the Portsmouth Christian Patriots. The boys will play at home and the girls on the road.

