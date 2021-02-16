Both Broadwater’s boys and girls basketball teams are heading to the State Tournament.

The boys(13-1) enter has a 5 seed will have a home game Monday, February 22 against Metro Conference foe Stonebridge(3-7). The boys swept Stonebridge this year, but only by one in the last meeting.

The girls(9-7) are entering as an 8 seed and will face top ranked Virginia Academy(8-3). The Vikings will travel to northern Virginia for the opening round on Tuesday, February 23.

103.3 FM WESR will be broadcasting both games. The boys will play at 5:30 PM. The girls time has not yet been set.

