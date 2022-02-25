Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings played Gateway Christian last night in the Metro Conference Tournament. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 40 to 14. The Lady Vikings will play Stonebridge in the Tournament at 7:30.

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys team was also victorious in the opening round of the Metro Tournament Thursday night, defeating Stonebridge 73 to 33. The Vikings were led by Bradyn Washington with 18 points. The Vikings will play Hampton Christian at 7:30 tonight in the tournament.

