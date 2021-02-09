Pictured: Bradyn Washington(far left) and Clay Wardius(far right).

The Broadwater Academy boys are undefeated and are atop the Metro Conference at 12-0. They are also currently ranked 61st for all private schools in the state.

The Vikings have three scorers in the Metro’s top 10. Led by Clay Wardius, who is averaging 14.6 points per game, is 5th in the Metro, followed closely by Bradyn Washington who is 6th averaging 14.5 ppg and Willie Holden is currently 10th in the Metro averaging 11.2. Levin Smith is 13th in the Metro with 9.2 points per game.

The girls are 6-6 on the season and are currently ranked 3rd in the Metro. The girls team also has three in the Metro’s top 10 for scoring. Taylor Leland is currently 5th averaging 9 points per game, Suzanna Long is 6th averaging 8.8 points per game and Hanna Davis is 7th at 8.1 points per game.

The Vikings return to action tonight against Stonebridge. The girls will play in Exmore at 5:30 and the boys will travel to Stonebridge.

