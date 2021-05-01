Pictured: Broadwater’s Quinn Ames delivers for the Vikings.

Despite a 5-run deficit in the third inning, the Broadwater Academy Vikings baseball team almost came back, but eventually fell 8-6 to Hampton Christian on Friday.

In the first inning, Broadwater got their offense started when Arcos drew a bases loaded walk, scoring one run.

The Vikings then put up four runs in the fourth inning. Wardius, Arcos, and Savage all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

The rally stalled in the fifth inning.

Wardius was on the hill for Broadwater. He allowed six hits and six runs over three innings, striking out six. Bloxom and Quinn Ames entered the game in relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one and two-thirds innings respectively.

Broadwater scattered nine hits in the game. Wardius and Logan Hickman all collected multiple hits, while Wardius went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the Vikings offense.

