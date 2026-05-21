Broadwater Academy lands seven players on VISAA All-State Baseball and Softball teams

Several athletes from Broadwater Academy earned statewide recognition this season after being named to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association All-State teams in baseball and softball.

In baseball, junior Eli Destro earned VISAA First Team All-State honors following a standout season at the plate and in the field. Destro led the Vikings with a .508 batting average while also posting a .589 on-base percentage and a team-best .864 slugging percentage. He collected 30 hits, scored 32 runs, drove in 20 RBIs, stole 22 bases, and added nine doubles, three triples, and two home runs during the season.

Junior Owen Terry was named VISAA Second Team All-State after batting .500 with a team-leading 26 RBIs. Terry also posted a .609 on-base percentage and a .741 slugging percentage while recording 27 hits, five doubles, and two home runs.

Senior Cohen Kellam also earned VISAA Second Team All-State honors. Kellam finished the season batting .460 with 29 hits, 21 RBIs, and a .651 slugging percentage. Defensively, he posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

On the softball side, seniors Kacey Ford and Adrianna Holloway were both selected to the VISAA First Team All-State squad after leading Broadwater offensively throughout the season.

Holloway finished the year with a .569 batting average and a .648 on-base percentage while leading the team in home runs with six, RBIs with 36, doubles with 11, and runs scored with 41. She also posted an impressive .993 fielding percentage behind the plate.

Ford batted .565 on the season with 35 hits, 34 RBIs, and 32 runs scored. She added eight doubles, three triples, four stolen bases, and a .790 slugging percentage while contributing both in the infield and in the pitching circle.

Junior Carly Clayton earned VISAA Second Team All-State honors after posting a 2.41 earned run average while also contributing offensively with a .462 slugging percentage, five stolen bases, and three doubles.

Senior Neiley Guinan was also named VISAA Second Team All-State. Guinan finished among the team leaders in runs scored with 28 and tied for the team lead in stolen bases with five.