Broadwater Academy falls in volleyball

October 14, 2026
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Local Sports
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The Broadwater Academy Vikings volleyball team fell to top ranked Greenbrier Christian in four sets Tuesday night, 3–1.

The Gators came out strong, taking the opening set 25–19 before extending their lead with a 25–18 victory in the second set.

The Vikings battled back in the third set, earning a 25–18 victory to cut Greenbrier Christian’s match lead to 2–1.

However, Greenbrier Christian regained control in the fourth set, securing a 25–19 victory to close out the match.

Tatum Watson led Broadwater’s offensive attack with eight kills, while Rylee Hall contributed six total blocks. Emmalene Trower also recorded a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage with one kill.

Greenbrier Christian improved to a 17–3 overall record, while Broadwater Academy dropped to 9–4 on the season.

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October 14, 2026, 8:36 am
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