Northampton soccer advances to regional championship game 1A division after their win Tuesday night over West Point 2-1.

The Yellow Jackets were lead by Senior Kevin Moldanado and Freshman Luke Jones who each had a goal, both of which were assisted by Freshman Sebastian Mayorga.

The Yellow Jackets will play Thursday at Westmoreland at 6:00 PM.

The Lady Yellow Jackets were also successful Tuesday night, dominating Middlesex 7-1. Senior Jacqueline Santos-Maldano, the Eastern Shore’s District Player of the Year, led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 5 goals. Junior Ryan Jones added the other two goals and had 3 assists. Edith Palacio and Lizeth Panuco had an assist each as well.

The Lady Yellow Jackets will host the 1A Regional Championship game Thursday against also against Westmoreland at 6:00 PM.