Boaters still have time to register for the 2021 Bayside Poker Run on Saturday, July 31. This fun and leisurely day on the waters will be held between Nandua and Onancock creeks.

The event is being sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club. Proceeds go to service organizations serving the Eastern Shore and scholarships.

This annual Bayside Poker Run is a fun day on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and adjoining creeks in the clubs’ community service areas. Any boat owner may register to participate in the event, which is an opportunity to explore the bay from Onancock Creek to Nandua Creek in a fun and leisurely finish. It is not a race, but simply boaters choosing their own course and own pace to locate and visit six pre-chosen locations designated on a nautical chart with notes and guidelines.

Registration for the event is $150 for the boat and captain, which also includes three additional crew members. Extra crew members are $25 each, and extra poker hand entries are $75. Entries include the meal at the awards banquet following the event and a chance at many dock prizes donated by local merchants,

Captain’s Sponsors are also available for $250 and includes five crew members in addition to the captain plus recognition on signs and in the program. Additional sponsorships of $150 are also available for business and individuals who wish to support the organizations who will benefit from the proceeds of the event.

Entries will be limited to a number of boats the committee feels can be safely handled, so don’t delay. Registration forms are available from Courtney Nottingham at mrs.anott2014@gmail.com or by calling 757-710-5739. Registration forms can also be picked up at 25020 Shore Parkway Suite 1E, Onley, Va. 23418 (Onley Town Center).

In addition to major raffle prizes and dock prizes available to all entrants, the awards will be presented at a chicken barbecue dinner at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club beginning at 5 p.m.

