Pittsburgh outscored Virginia Tech 24-0 in the second half and the Panthers rolled, knocking off the Hokies 47-14 in an ACC game played Saturday evening at Heinz Field.

The Hokies lost their third consecutive game and fell to 4-5 overall, 4-4 in the ACC. Pittsburgh moved to 5-4 overall, 4-4 in league play and beat the Hokies for the sixth time in the past seven meetings between the two programs at Heinz Field.

Tech trailed 23-14 at halftime, but on its first drive of the second half, quarterback Hendon Hooker threw an interception. The Panthers capitalized, scoring on a 53-yard field goal by Alex Kessman that made the score 26-14 with 12:25 left in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, the turning point in the game occurred on the Hokies’ next possession. Tech drove all the way to the Pittsburgh 1, but couldn’t get in the end zone on three straight plays, turning the ball over on downs. Four plays later, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to DJ Turner that pushed the lead to 33-14 with 8:43 left in the third quarter The Hokies never recovered.

Hooker led the Hokies, completing 13 of 22 for a season-high 260 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Khalil Herbert led Tech on the ground, rushing for 72 yards.

Pickett completed 35 of 52 for 404 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Turner caught 15 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.

