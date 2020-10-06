Pictured: The “Full Throttle” captained by Ryan Rouelle had the top hand in the 2020 Bayside Poker Run. His crew included, from left, George Turner, Chase Sturgis, Rouelle, Ashlyn Phillips and Thomas Scott with Onancock Rotary Club president Andre Elliott at far right. Ryan and Jeana Horner were also among the crew but not pictured.

Boating fun aids community projects

The 2020 Bayside Poker Run held on Sunday, Sept. 27 was a great success on a beautiful day with light winds and fair seas. The annual event featured small boats cruising the Chesapeake Bay in a navigational competition that included Onancock, Pungoteague, and Nandua creeks. This year’s event was sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club with the assistance of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club, who had held the event the previous 13 years.

Following the Blessing of the Fleet and a captain’s meeting, boaters spent a day on the bay locating six checkpoints and a mystery location. Boaters gathered to attend the awards celebration at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club on Pungoteague Creek at the end of the day with each crew assigned to a specific table to accommodate social distancing. Thanks to a generous donation from Perdue Foods, the boaters were served with a chicken dinner in containers following COVID-19 protocols.

This year’s small boat competition once again included the ‘Chesapeake Challenge’ in the navigational component of the event. This challenge required the crew of each boat to compete in a physical activity at each checkpoint. When the final points appeared on the leader board the Morgan’s Climate Master boat with Shane Morgan captained by Guy Pruitt topped the leaderboard with 169 points, followed by Sam Sellard and his crew on the Mean Jean. The ‘Chesapeake Challenge’ prize was $500

The “Full Throttle” captained by Ryan Rouelle had the best poker hand with a full house, winning a weekend trip of equal value. His crew included George Turner, Thomas Scott, Ashlyn Phillips, Chase Sturgis and Ryan and Jeana Horner.

The Morgan’s Climate Master boat with Shane Morgan, pictured at left, captained by Guy Pruitt, topped the leaderboard with 169 points to win the Chesapeake Challenge in the 2020 Bayside Poker Run. Andre Elliott, right, president of the Onancock Rotary Club, which sponsored the event, presented the awards.

Thanks to the generosity of Turner Sculpture, Buck and Helene Doughty, Willie Crockett, Davis Wharf Marine, Eastern Shore Outfitters, Exmore Western Auto, HW Drummond, Blarney Stone Pub, K&E Marine, Preston Ford, Shore Tire and Auto, the Island House Restaurant, Seaworthy Marine, E.S. Animal Hospital, Sea Hawk Sports Center, the YMCA Eastern Shore and Deep Creek Marina many hundreds of dollars worth of additional “dock prizes” were won by various participants

In addition to thanking the businesses for their contributions, event coordinator Courtney Nottingham and Onancock Club president Andre Elliott also expressed appreciation to the Eastern Shore Post, the Eastern Shore News, WESR Radio, Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, East Point Marina, Keith Williston State Farm, Adair Tyler Allen Caison, Tom Weeks. the Procter and Shelly families and Shore First for helping to make the event possible.

Corporate sponsors of the event included Perdue, Bundick Well and Pump, Blue Crab Bay Company, Sandpiper Marine. Captain’s sponsors included Virginia Leigh- Chesapeake Investment Planning LLC , Some Beach- Paul Custis/Ray Nordstrom, Tvix/HW Drummond Inc. – HD Parker, Full Throttle- Ryan Rouelle/A.W.Custis, Red Rocker- Marty Miller, Wind Jammer- Jackie Phillips/Bayside Safety Consulting LLC, Morgans Climate Masters– Guy Pruitt/Shane Morgan, Williams Funeral Home – John T Williams, Adam Gregory – Birddog seafood, Eastern Shore Radio, Ships n’ Giggles – Tammy Hill/T&W Block and Pete Duer – Bundick’s Well and Pump.

The generosity of these sponsors will help the Onancock Rotary Club and Pungoteague Ruritan Club contribute to community service outreach activities and also to award college scholarships to local students.

