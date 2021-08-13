Pictured: Winning both the Chesapeake Challenge and having the best poker hand in the 2021 Bayside Poker Run was the crew of Matthew Freeze. From left, Matthew Freeze, Christy Freeze, Martha Johnson and Blake Johnson.

Boating Fun Aids Community Projects

The 2021 Bayside Poker Run held on Saturday July 31 was a great success on a beautiful day with light winds and fair seas. The day featured small boats cruising the Chesapeake Bay in a navigational competition that included Onancock, Pungoteague, and Nandua creeks. This 15th annual event was sponsored jointly by the Onancock Rotary Club and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club.

Following the Blessing of the Fleet and a captain’s meeting, boaters spent a day on the bay locating six checkpoints and two mystery locations. Boaters gathered to attend the awards celebration at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club on Pungoteague Creek at the end of the day where thanks to a generous donation from Perdue Foods, the boaters enjoyed a festive chicken dinner.

This year’s small boat competition once again included the ‘Chesapeake Challenge’ in the navigational component of the event. This challenge required the crew of each boat to compete in a physical or nautical activity at each checkpoint. When the final points were tabulated the boat captained by Matthew Freeze topped the leaderboard with 178 points and claimed the $500 prize. Following closely with 176 points was the runner-up boat Some Beach captained by Ryan Custis. The best poker hand for a weekend vacation trip was also won by Matthew Freeze who became just the third captain in 15 years to claim both top prizes.

Runner-ups in the Chesapeake Challenge were from left, Ray Nordstrom, Bonnie Nordstron, Kathy Custis, Ryan Custis and Wanda Custis.

Thanks to the generosity of Atkinson Farms, Harbour Towne Enterprises, ,AW Custis, Elect Bloxom for Delegate, Blue Crab Bay, Onancock Farmers Market, Eastern Shore Custom Carts, Edward Jones, Wards Tire, Chesapeake Investments LLC, Leslie Hart Coldwell Banker Realtor,Waterfields Seafood, Pep Up, Davis Wharf Marine Services, Williams Funeral Homes, Bundick Well & Pump, Leatherbury Broache, New Ravenna, Anny Kyle Bundick Coldwell Banker, T&W Block, Dave’s Auto Cool, Bayside Rehabilitation, Sandpiper Marine, Nutiren, Bobby Bridges, Sea Hawk Sports Center, Eastern Shore Outfitters, HW Drummond, Terry Brothers, David’s Nursery, Cherrystone Aqua Farms, Atlantic Animal Hospital, Boggs Water & Sewage, Bankers Insurance, Blarney Stone Pub, Exmore Tru Blu, Preston Ford, Patti Shockley, Seaworthy Marine, Mallards, Maurice, Shore Creations, Classic Graphics & Design, Copper Creations, Marty Bull, Island House, Town of Onancock, E.S. Animal Hospital, Taylor Bank, and Captains Cove, many hundreds of dollars of additional “dock prizes” were won by various participants

In addition to thanking the businesses for their contributions, event coordinator Courtney Nottingham also expressed appreciation to the Eastern Shore Post, the Eastern Shore News, WESR Radio, East Point Marina, Keith Lilliston State Farm, Allen Caison, Tom Weeks, the Procter and Shelly families, Tom Hill, Jeff Moulds and Brent Anderson of Cokesbury, and the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club for helping to make the event possible.

The generosity of these sponsors will help the Onancock Rotary Club and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club contribute to community service outreach activities and also to award college scholarships to local students.