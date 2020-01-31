Thursday
Boys Basketball
Arcadia 66 Northampton 90
Nandua 62 Chincoteague 72
Broadwater 38 Portsmouth Christian 65
Girls Basketball
Chincoteague 52 Nandua 24
Jan 31, 2020
